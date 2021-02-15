The AA team joins Grey

The dynamic, multi-talented creative duo, André de Jager and Ayesha Kaprey, has joined Grey to work on the Hunter's portfolio and across the Distell tier one brands. After doing their rounds at Grid and KesselsKramer, they were two busy-body students making their lecturers' nightmares and dreams come true at Vega Cape Town. Between them, they've won several Gold, Silver and Bronze Loeries.