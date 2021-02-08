Advertising Company news South Africa

Steph Van Niekerk celebrated in the 2021 Campaign UK Female Frontiers Awards

8 Feb 2021
Issued by: Grey
Steph van Niekerk is the only South African creative to be selected as an honouree in the 2021 Female Frontiers Awards.

Campaign UK recently announced the honourees of the fourth annual Female Frontier Awards, which celebrates the fiercest, most progressive, boundary-pushing women in advertising and marketing. The panel of judges recognise five honourees in categories spanning creativity, leadership, positive change, media, technology and rising stars.

South Africa’s very own, Steph van Niekerk has been honoured in the Conquering Creativity category -  ‘Women Who Are Leading the Charge in Creative Excellence’.  Selected from an impressive list of entries from across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Van Niekerk is humbled by the acknowledgement. Each of the Campaign UK honourees highlighted an extraordinary array of inspirational leadership and demonstrated their impact and transformation within the industry.   

Van Niekerk, creative director at Grey Advertising Africa, is one of South Africa’s top talents. Ranked as the number one creative director and the number one copywriter in South Africa in 2019. As the runner-up Woman of the Year 2020, Van Niekerk is best known for her moving, entertaining and insightful storytelling.

The virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, 25 February where Campaign UK will shine the spotlight on the Female Frontiers 2021 Honourees.

“The team at Campaign UK can't wait to celebrate these amazing women in advertising, marketing and communications who are leading the charge and making this industry better every single day.”

https://www.femalefrontiers.co.uk/honouree-21/

https://www.grey.com/en/south-africa

Grey
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Grey, Steph van Niekerk

