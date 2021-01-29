Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

No better time to advertise than right now! Yes, even in a recession

29 Jan 2021
Issued by: Grey
Grey Advertising decided to heed its own advice and scale up its advertising spend during the deepest recession the world has experienced in modern history.

In the subjective world of advertising, the argument around whether to advertise or not during a recession is probably about as close as we’ll ever come to a ‘settled’ debate or to anything resembling an indisputable fact. There’s over a century of research and evidence all pointing to the benefits of advertising during a downturn and, consequently, to the negative effects of ‘pulling’ advertising during such a period. 

Unfortunately, this evidence seldom gets an airing beyond the desks in the planning department, so few see the argument and its ‘obvious’ truths. Instead, an agency’s recommendations are often seen as self-interest rather than impartiality.




So, Grey Africa decided to see for themselves; ‘to put some skin in the game’. Will people like the campaign? Some will. Will people hate the campaign? Some will without a doubt. “This is advertising after all and, if you haven’t yet learnt that trying to please everyone is a mug’s game, you might want to reconsider your career choices,” explains Paul Jackson, CEO Grey Advertising

Most importantly, will it work? “If it attracts new clients to our brand, it works. If it attracts new talent to our brand, it works. And If it succeeds in proving that it always pays to advertise, especially during a recession, it works,” concludes Jackson.

Grey
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Comment

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Fitting star for Mazda15 Dec 2020
"We want to see a much more inclusive marketing industry in South Africa" - SA Tourism CMO26 Feb 2020
GreyGrey Advertising South Africa's Dulux TVC named one of South Africa's Best Liked Ads by Kantar Millward Brown23 Mar 2018
GreyFearless, or just pigheaded?22 Sep 2017
Ian Shepherd - The man everybody loved12 Jul 2016
[Behind the Selfie] with... Francois du Preez7 Oct 2015

News


Show more
Let's do Biz