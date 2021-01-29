No better time to advertise than right now! Yes, even in a recession

Grey Advertising decided to heed its own advice and scale up its advertising spend during the deepest recession the world has experienced in modern history.

In the subjective world of advertising, the argument around whether to advertise or not during a recession is probably about as close as we’ll ever come to a ‘settled’ debate or to anything resembling an indisputable fact. There’s over a century of research and evidence all pointing to the benefits of advertising during a downturn and, consequently, to the negative effects of ‘pulling’ advertising during such a period.Unfortunately, this evidence seldom gets an airing beyond the desks in the planning department, so few see the argument and its ‘obvious’ truths. Instead, an agency’s recommendations are often seen as self-interest rather than impartiality.So, Grey Africa decided to see for themselves; ‘to put some skin in the game’. Will people like the campaign? Some will. Will people hate the campaign? Some will without a doubt. “This is advertising after all and, if you haven’t yet learnt that trying to please everyone is a mug’s game, you might want to reconsider your career choices,” explains Paul Jackson, CEO Grey AdvertisingMost importantly, will it work? “If it attracts new clients to our brand, it works. If it attracts new talent to our brand, it works. And If it succeeds in proving that it always pays to advertise, especially during a recession, it works,” concludes Jackson.