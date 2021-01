Babalwa Makuluma joins the Grey Group wolfpack as BUD

Babalwa Makuluma

Makuluma has been in the game for 16 years working in corporate, advertising and multinational companies. Some account highlights include KFC South Africa Holdings B.V. LG Electronics and Nestlé Makuluma is also a certified life coach, neuro-linguistic programming practitioner and certified business and executive coach. This has equipped her to help people reach their full potential and assist them in achieving their goals, especially within teams in an organisational context, which will be a huge asset to us as she leads the GSK team and builds her portfolio at Grey.She also knows the lyrics to all of Pink's songs. Go ahead, test her out next time you see her!