Babalwa Makuluma joins the Grey Group wolfpack as BUD

Makuluma is also a certified life coach, neuro-linguistic programming practitioner and certified business and executive coach. This has equipped her to help people reach their full potential and assist them in achieving their goals, especially within teams in an organisational context, which will be a huge asset to us as she leads the GSK team and builds her portfolio at Grey.
She also knows the lyrics to all of Pink's songs. Go ahead, test her out next time you see her!
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.