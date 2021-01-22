Advertising Company news South Africa

Babalwa Makuluma joins the Grey Group wolfpack as BUD

22 Jan 2021
Issued by: Grey
Passion, drive and energy is what you get from our newest team member - Babalwa Makuluma who joins the Grey Group wolfpack as BUD.
Babalwa Makuluma
Makuluma has been in the game for 16 years working in corporate, advertising and multinational companies. Some account highlights include KFC South Africa Holdings B.V., Telkom, Cell C, Woolworths, Nedbank, Metro FM, SABC, Pick n Pay, LG Electronics and Nestlé.

Makuluma is also a certified life coach, neuro-linguistic programming practitioner and certified business and executive coach. This has equipped her to help people reach their full potential and assist them in achieving their goals, especially within teams in an organisational context, which will be a huge asset to us as she leads the GSK team and builds her portfolio at Grey.

She also knows the lyrics to all of Pink's songs. Go ahead, test her out next time you see her! 

Grey
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Read more: SABC, LG Electronics, Woolworths, Telkom, Metro FM, Pick n Pay, Nestlé, Nedbank, Cell C, GREY Group

