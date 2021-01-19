Welcome to Marcus Moshapalo who joins Grey Group as creative director

Moshapalo comes from an illustrious career as creative, director, creator and curator of youth culture. He will lead the creative charge in the WPP #LIQUID
team on Hunter’s Cider and Viceroy and promises to bring a blend of manic energy, keen insight and a deft craft hand to the mix.
Moshapalo started at FCB Global
where he worked on accounts such as Vodacom
, Toyota Motor Corporation
, Lexus
, SC Johnson
, SABC
1 and Tiger Brands
. From there he went on to work on FNB South Africa
, McDonald's
, MTN
Africa, Honda Motor Southern Africa
and Unilever
at DDB
.
At TBWA\Worldwide
, he worked on Standard Bank Group
, Nissan Motor Corporation
, Steers and some more Tiger Brands
.
In 2013, he joined Ogilvy Johannesburg where he was creative lead on the massive 2014 ANC Election campaign. He also did some work on Cell C
, Hollard Insurance
and DStv
.
Moshapalo's last stop was M&C Saatchi Abel
where he worked as a creative director on brands such as Nando's South Africa
, Windhoek, Tafel, Willards, Bakers, Nedbank
and South African Revenue Service (Sars)
.