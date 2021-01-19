Advertising Company news South Africa

Welcome to Marcus Moshapalo who joins Grey Group as creative director

19 Jan 2021
Issued by: Grey
Grey Group has appointed Marcus Moshapalo as its new creative director.


Moshapalo comes from an illustrious career as creative, director, creator and curator of youth culture. He will lead the creative charge in the WPP #LIQUID team on Hunter’s Cider and Viceroy and promises to bring a blend of manic energy, keen insight and a deft craft hand to the mix.

Moshapalo started at FCB Global where he worked on accounts such as Vodacom, Toyota Motor Corporation, Lexus, SC Johnson, SABC 1 and Tiger Brands. From there he went on to work on FNB South Africa, McDonald's, MTN Africa, Honda Motor Southern Africa and Unilever at DDB.

At TBWA\Worldwide, he worked on Standard Bank Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, Steers and some more Tiger Brands.

In 2013, he joined Ogilvy Johannesburg where he was creative lead on the massive 2014 ANC Election campaign. He also did some work on Cell C, Hollard Insurance and DStv.

Moshapalo's last stop was M&C Saatchi Abel where he worked as a creative director on brands such as Nando's South Africa, Windhoek, Tafel, Willards, Bakers, Nedbank and South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Grey
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
