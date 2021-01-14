McCann1886 enters 2021 with new accounts

McCann1886 was awarded several accounts in the last few weeks of 2020 and begins the new year on a high.
Derek Coles
The new clients include telecommunications operator and internet service provider, South African Digital Villages; tyre and battery supplier for cars and trucks, Tiger Wheel & Tyre; green technology company, Reba; and a number of new products in the healthcare sector.
“It’s exceptionally gratifying – and affirmation of our team’s strategic and creative prowess – to be able to start the new year with a brace of new brands to work on – especially given how tough 2020 was,” said managing director Derek Coles.
“We are excited to return to work and fulfill our new and existing client briefs in spectacular fashion in 2021.”
Nahana Communications Group is a collective of leading specialist agencies that provide solutions across the marketing ecosystem, engaging with clients early, intelligently and collaboratively, to tackle the business problem, not just the creative task.
