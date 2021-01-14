McCann1886 enters 2021 with new accounts

McCann1886 was awarded several accounts in the last few weeks of 2020 and begins the new year on a high.

Derek Coles

The new clients include telecommunications operator and internet service provider, South African Digital Villages; tyre and battery supplier for cars and trucks, Tiger Wheel & Tyre; green technology company, Reba; and a number of new products in the healthcare sector.“It’s exceptionally gratifying – and affirmation of our team’s strategic and creative prowess – to be able to start the new year with a brace of new brands to work on – especially given how tough 2020 was,” said managing director Derek Coles.“We are excited to return to work and fulfill our new and existing client briefs in spectacular fashion in 2021.”