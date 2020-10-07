Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

They also crave it

7 Oct 2020
Issued by: Joe Public United
It's not hard to imagine extra-terrestrial creatures living amongst us mere mortals thanks to sci-fi being such a popular genre. It would seem anything is possible especially in the world of television, which can bring the unimaginable to life. In another South African first, the latest Chicken Licken® Hotwings® film, the theme of outer space brings intrigue for the audience as it reveals just how far even an alien will go to satisfy its craving. Because, when the craving's got you, it's got you!

Integrated brand and communications group Joe Public United has once again succeeded in hitting the mark with a film that impresses with its off-the-wall narrative and world-class cinematography. Working with South African director Terence Neale, who is a master of his craft and has worked on global brands that range from Beats by Dre to ASOS to Adidas, the team has managed to pull off a full-scale production using sci-fi, rarely seen in similar markets in this country. This is also Neale’s first SA production in almost four years.

Viewers are introduced to an adorable little alien, ZeZorc, who arrives in the middle of the night. The family find it raiding their kitchen causing much chaos as it thrashes through the fridge possibly looking for something to eat. Sharing a likeness with blockbuster movie, E.T., the alien quickly integrates with the family and is much loved by all its members. In every scene, the cuddly alien appears to ooze kindness using his superpowers for good that make the family love and trust it even more, they even allow it to sleep with them. The only thing they can’t seem to satisfy is ZeZorc’s hunger. That is until the Chicken Licken delivery guy appears at the front door and the father carries the takeaway of Hotwings inside. Immediately noticing the logo on the packets, we quickly discover the real reason why ZeZorc is here…

Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer Joe Public United Johannesburg says, “As a brand, Chicken Licken is strategic in their campaign approach, as partners we know what works for their audience which makes them a pleasure to work with. This sci-fi concept further highlights their reputation for being out-of-this-world good. So good that their products exceed even the constructs of life as we know it and that they are for everyone and everything, human or not.”



Credits:

Brand: Chicken Licken®
Client: Chantal Sombonos van Tonder
Group Chief Creative Officer: Pepe Marais
Agency: Joe Public
Chief Creative Officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
Creative Director: Claudi Potter
Art Director: Gareth O'Callaghan
Copywriter: Cameron Fraser
Creative Business Director: Amber Mackeurtan
Account Manager: Asbo Ofori-Amanfo
Head of TV and Radio: Di Cole
Production Company: Romance Films
Director: Terence Neale
Exec Produce: Rozanne Rocha-Gray
Director of Photography: Adam Bentel
Production Art Director: William Boyes
Wardrobe Stylist: Gabrielle de Gersigny
Editor & Company: Julian Redpath / Left Post Production
VFX creative director and onset supervisor: Chocolate Tribe / Rob van den Bragt
Lead compositor: Chocolate Tribe / Jean du Plessis
Postproduction Online: Chocolate Tribe
Colourist: Craig Simonetti
Music Company/Composer: Pressure Cooker Studio / James Matthes
Audio + Final Mix: Sterling Sound / Lorens Persson

Joe Public UnitedWe are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
About Us | News | Contact
Joe Public, Pepe Marais, Chicken Licken, Adidas, Xolisa Dyeshana, Terence Neale, Claudi Potter, Rozanne Rocha-Gray, Adam Bentel, Cameron Fraser, Chantal Sombonos van Tonder

