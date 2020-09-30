FCB Joburg tweaks concept approved before lockdown for Debonairs

FCB Joburg has tweaked a concept originally conceived, approved and shot before lockdown for Debonairs Pizza, the country's leading quick service restaurant in the pizza segment.
According to the agency’s creative director Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa, who worked on the TVC with copywriter Marvin Mpanda and art director Kabelo Mabaso, Debonairs Pizza’s marketing executive, Toni Joubert, had been ‘so sold’ on the idea of linking Debonairs’ meatiest pizza ever with a braai, she challenged the team to keep the concept but make it ‘lockdown compliant’.
The agency’s response shows a mom and two daughters setting the dining room table in preparation for a family meal. In walks the dad in full braai regalia and pushing his kettle braai. They look at him quizzically – this was obviously not part of their luncheon plan – when he lifts the lid with a flourish to reveal the new Debonairs Double-Crammed Crust pizza, Debonairs’ meatiest pizza ever.
“Adapting to new circumstances or tweaking a concept is nothing new for most agencies,” said Kambuwa, “but this was the first time – for us in South Africa, at least – that the reason for doing so was a virus.
“Conceived and shot before lockdown and its rules about social distancing, our original execution featured friends hosting a pool party braai – to which more and more guests kept inviting themselves because of the pizza!
“Of course, Debonairs Pizza wanted to promote responsible behaviour during lockdown, so we elected not to run with that version. Instead, Dad brought his braai inside. I’m sure every dad does so at some point! And, who knows, once we’ve got this virus beat, maybe the original ad will make it to the screen.”
FCB Joburg kept the execution of the new TVC extremely simple, because only a 20-second and 10-second cut-down were required. The campaign launched on 3 August. It is being supported on social media with gifs, banners and posts.
Credits:
Client: Famous Brands Brand: Debonairs Pizza Marketing Executive: Toni Joubert Brand Manager: Rirhandzu Manganye Creative agency: FCB Joburg Group Account Director: Natalie Noels Account executive: Tshepiso Sibeko Chief Creative Officer: Tian van den Heever Creative Director: Mbeu Kambuwa Copywriters: Mbeu Kambuwa, Marvin Mpanda Art director: Kabelo Mabaso Traffic Manager: Karen Peterkin TV production: Sindi Hirchowitz Production companies: Your Girlfriend Directors: Morgan Dingle Editor: Morgan Dingle Post-production: Online and Colour Correction – Morgan Dingle Audio: Louis Enslin at Produce Sound Animation: Fuelcontent – Matthew Stephen
