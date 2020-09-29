Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Benchmark your agency against others in the advertising industry

29 Sep 2020
Issued by: Silversoft
Silversoft and Magnetic conducted a survey to get an understanding of how advertising agencies manage their internal processes and teams, how they grow their business and track client projects - to name a few.

Over 200 responses were captured and allows for great insights. Get your free copy today to benchmark your agency against others in the advertising industry.

SilversoftWe deliver beautiful Agency Management technology that will help your firm win the best accounts, deliver the greatest projects, delight your clients and be more profitable. Workbook by Deltek. Looks good. Lifts heavy.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Magnetic, Silversoft, advertising

Related

Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor's advertising fund: Meet the SME heroes22 Sep 2020
Business and Arts South AfricaBasa appoints 2 new directors21 Sep 2020
Romance FilmsJustice Mukheli joins Romance15 Sep 2020
The Brave GroupBrave Group welcomes Ismail Jooma as the group's new chief strategy officer9 Sep 2020
Heineken South AfricaHeineken and Amstel ads resonate with local viewers; listed among the best of 201931 Aug 2020
GorillaGorilla gets off to a 'humming' start with Huletts Sugar31 Aug 2020
KantarMore than lip service: Stand in the way of equality and you stand in the way of innovation, progress and profit27 Aug 2020
Dentsu Aegis NetworkDouble feature for FoxP2 SA by Kantar26 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz