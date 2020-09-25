Nescafé Ricoffy celebrates Heritage Month with Design-the-Tin campaign from Boomtown

South Africa's number-one coffee brand 1 , Nescafé Ricoffy, is celebrating Heritage Month (September) with three new tin designs sourced via a nationwide campaign created by Boomtown.

The theme of Heritage Month this year is ‘Reclaiming, Restoring and Celebrating our Living Heritage’ and recognises aspects of South African culture which are both tangible and intangible, including creative expression such as music and performances, our historical inheritance, language, the food we eat, and popular memory.To commemorate this – as well as reinforce its new strategic platform of meaningful shared connections around the smooth taste of Nescafé Ricoffy – Boomtown created a design-the-tin competition and asked consumers to enter designs depicting their personal pride, things or events that make them feel proud.From the hundreds of entries, a shortlist was compiled and put to the vote on social media. The top three most liked tin designs made it onto South Africa’s retail shelves as limited edition 750g tins.They were designed by Tanya van Deventer, Morena Moletsane and Lindi Jonker. Each received R10,000 in prize money.Van Deventer is a North-West University student who is currently busy with her Masters in Art & Graphic Design and whose passion in life can be summed up in one simple quote, "I was created to create". Moletsane is a Gauteng-based animator and multimedia designer who followed in the footsteps of his grandfather who was an artist. Joubert is a graphic design student at the North-West University of Potchefstroom who loves to create, illustrate and make ordinary stuff stand out.“Given Nescafé Ricoffy’s status as an authentically South African brand that’s connected with South Africans for generations, we felt it would be completely credible for the brand to run a campaign of this nature,” said Boomtown CEO Glen Meier.“We knew it would reinforce the message of hope and pride that the brand had taken to the country earlier in the year. This acknowledged that life is currently tough for many South Africans. But when we come together and share our real day-to-day experiences, we are able to encourage and uplift one another to take pride in our resilience and progress... no matter how big or small it may be.”Nescafé Ricoffy’s ‘Sharing moments that stir pride’ campaign launched in January with poems by people sharing their stories of the small wins that have become big victories in their lives.This was followed by a television commercial detailing the story about the small daily wins a mother and daughter make as they study hard and work towards a big day. Throughout the story it seems that the mother is helping the daughter, yet the twist at the end reveals that it was the mother who was studying towards her graduation.Meier added: “We are ourselves extremely proud of the results we have achieved over the four-year partnership with the Nescafé Ricoffy brand team. During this time, we have consistently built deeper connections with consumers and contributed to the growing market share for the brand.“More recently, with the ‘Sharing moments that stir pride’ platform, it has been a privilege to move the brand to the next level.”Headquartered in Port Elizabeth, Boomtown is rooted culturally and socially in the middle of South Africa’s main market but its account management teams based in Johannesburg and Cape Town. An agile team of brand-led thinkers, their originality and creativity has been rewarded by industry competitions locally and abroad.It started trading in 1994 when its founder famously sold his inheritance – two cows – to buy the office’s first computer. Over the past 10 years, it has consistently delivered brand equity growth and sales results for national businesses located in Johannesburg and Cape Town, some of the highest agency/client appraisal relationships and service scores, and some of the fastest brand growth in categories. Today, Boomtown also boasts Level 2 BBBEE status and 51% black ownership of which 30% is by a black women-owned entity.