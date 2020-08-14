Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

FCB Joburg's #ThisIsGlugGlug ad for Sasol takes poll position on best liked ads list

14 Aug 2020
Issued by: FCB Joburg
FCB Joburg's "This isn't just any fuel. #ThisIsGlugGlug television commercial for Sasol Energy has taken poll position on the list of South Africa's Top 10 Best Liked Ads of 2019.

The list is compiled annually by Kantar using its proprietary advertising testing system, Adtrack™, after it has evaluated the impact and liking of all brand advertising in the country. First introduced 35 years ago, today’s database stands at over 100,000 TV adverts tested, and more than 1.1 million interviews conducted, making it one of the largest of its kind in the world.

The Top Ad for 2019 invokes an iconic South African TVC first flighted 28 years ago. Sasol ‘Super 100 Glug-Glug’ featured a red Ferrari, a Jack Russell and a little boy playing in his bedroom, and was launched in 1991. Coincidentally, the agency responsible for it was also FCB Joburg, albeit when it was trading as Lindsay Smithers-FCB.

#ThisIsGlugGlug was created by FCB Joburg’s team of creative director Bonginkosi Luvuno, copywriters Yenani Madikwa and Nhlanhla Ngcobo and art director Fezi Mpembe. It was shot in Johannesburg over three days by Tebogo Malope of Star Films and post-production was by Left and Geppetto’s.

FCB Joburg regularly dominates the various Adtrack™ surveys. It has two ads on this most recently launched list. In addition to #ThisIsGlugGlug, Debonairs “Cram-decker” has made the Top 10 Best Liked Ads of 2019.


“I remember the original ‘Glug-Glug’ ad fondly. It’s an iconic piece of South African advertising history. That its reincarnation is just as loved all these years later, is testament to the enduring power of great ideas. I’m really proud of the team that created it, as well as those responsible for ‘Cram-decker’,” said FCB and Hellocomputer Johannesburg group chief creative officer, Tseliso Rangaka.

Not only was ‘Super 100 Glug-Glug’ one of the most awarded ads of that year, it was named the Best Consumer Liked Advert for the Past 25 Years, and again took the chequered flag last year as the Best Consumer Liked Advert for the Past 35 Years.

“After 35 years, Sasol is a brand that proves South African ingenuity on the world stage and the original Glug-Glug ad is a reflection of local quality, just like the petrol and brand of Sasol it represents.

“We know this idea has transcended generations and resonates once again with South Africans. That’s the power of Glug-Glug and the power of great creativity, it stands the test of time,” added FCB and Hellocomputer Johannesburg Group MD Thabang Skwambane.

FCB JoburgFCB Joburg is one of South Africa's largest full-service agencies, providing through-the-line strategy and "best for business" creative solutions.
About Us | News | Contact
