Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Integrating data, technology and content: The Ole!Connect way

27 Jul 2020
Issued by: Ole!Connect
Ole!Connect is a leading provider of data, technology and content-driven digital marketing solutions. Find out how we work to deliver compelling customer experiences.

Digital marketing: 2020

With everything that’s happened in the last few months, it’s hard to think back to BC – Before Corona. But the world of digital marking didn’t lock down when the rest of the world did. Long before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and now, some six months later, this constantly evolving environment has always required a fast and agile approach to stay afloat.

Ole! Connect has been riding the wave of change for some time, shifting course and adjusting where necessary. Just over a year ago, we relaunched our service offering as a single business unit with a three-pillar focus.

A leading provider of data, technology and content-driven digital marketing solutions – our mission is to help brands better understand and engage with their customers. Our approach utilises and integrates comprehensive data, cutting-edge technology and compelling content in a way that connects the type of marketing to the message and the moment. As with the industry we work in, our approach will adapt and change – it has to. But right now, the Ole! Connect way empowers us to cut through the noise and deliver extraordinary customer experiences, and we’re okay with that.

We use a data-driven marketing approach

We have access to one of the continents largest network of data partners. The insights we gather from analysing data that’s collected through consumer interactions and engagements allows us to form predictions about consumer behaviour. This wealth of information helps us understand and define audiences to drive meaningful connections, build highly-targeted campaigns and perfect our marketing efforts.

We build audience connections with compelling content

A richer and more in-depth picture of audiences enables us to create high-quality content that tells a story around the concepts that customers value most. From the articles that we publish to video creation, social media and bespoke design – our content helps brands to rank high, drive online leads and create business opportunities.

We’ve embraced technology to engage audiences across multiple channels

Technology provides us the opportunity to reach and connect with audiences. We’ve built up an impressive collection of technology partners and platforms that not only facilitates the customisation of content and creative executions, but also gets that content into the hands of the right people at the right time

Need help with any of these technologies?

Our team is highly skilled in the following technologies and are ready to assist. For web development, Node.js and React. For mobile app development, Flutter and React Native. For customer experience, Oracle Bluekai, Oracle Eloqua, HubSpot, SharpSpring and Everlytic. For cloud, Google Cloud Platform, including, App Engine, Compute Engine, Google Cloud Storage and BigQuery. For data visualisation, Data Studio and PowerBI.

Connect with us

Want to grow your brand the Ole! Connect way? Get in touch with us and let’s get started.

Ole!Connect's press office

Ole!ConnectOle!Connect combines all the skills that brands and publishers need to succeed in the interactive world of digital media and marketing today, including the much sought after trinity of content, data and technology.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Everlytic, Hubspot, SharpSpring, React Native, Ole!Connect, digital marketing, Covid-19

Related

KantarHow to re-engage consumers to speed up post-pandemic recovery2 days ago
Twiga CommunicationsDenny adds goodness this winter3 days ago
MeltwaterHow Covid-19 has impacted print media [news and social media analysis]3 days ago
Boe DistributorsWear your lipstick with a Respishield Face Mask3 days ago
NielsenLiquor losses make for a sobering situation22 Jul 2020
Heineken South AfricaHeineken SA extends Covid-19 care to its employees' families22 Jul 2020
UmuziUmuzi supports SMMEs to access tech talent by launching the Digital Talent Pipeline Programme21 Jul 2020
Lebrau PressPPC: Why you must include it in your digital marketing campaign21 Jul 2020

News


Show more