Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#ACACaresCovid19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The Advertising Benevolent Fund needs your help

17 Jul 2020
Issued by: Advertising Benevolent Fund
Who is the Advertising Benevolent Fund (ABF) you may ask? So, the ABF has grown out of the need to grant short term financial assistance to those associated with the business of advertising who find themselves in extreme difficulties through illness, accident, loss of support of the breadwinner, and unemployment.
Well, you may think, there are a lot of people in the media industry who need help, now more than ever. You’re right so we need your help to grow funds and then support those in need. Funds first then we apply the vital support!

Since its establishment in 1969, the ABF has helped over 400 families - total funds given towards grants in aid is just under R8m. During these extreme times, the ABF tried to prepare first and then assist those applying for financial donations. To do this we’re going to be running fundraisers to build our reserves so we can help as many people in our industry as possible.

Remember it could be you or someone you know so we are urging you all for any pledges/prizes that can be put towards our fundraising initiatives. Please get in contact with any of the committee members if you have anything you’d like to pledge or donate. From a company or personal capacity.

Olav Westphal - 082 7898 293
Connor Rogers - 083 5777 357
Brigette Simonsz - 074 941 2600

abfsa.org.za
Facebook: @abfsa

Advertising Benevolent Fund's press office

Advertising Benevolent FundEveryone knows the ABF in the ad industry, well that's how it used to be. With the constant flow of fresh blood being injected into our industry, the ABF has seemed to be left in the forgotten realms of the minds of the veteran crews of advertising.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Advertising Benevolent Fund, ABF, advertising, Covid-19

Related

M-SportsHow Castle Lite unlocked extra cold enjoyment during its most challenging time2 hours ago
MeltwaterWhy brands need high-quality broadcast ad monitoring in 2020 and beyond1 day ago
Regent Business SchoolAdapting to a new world1 day ago
Hyperia s.r.o.Data shows 7 interesting shopping habits of South Africans during the lockdown1 day ago
Jellyfish South Africa5 ways to prioritise your team's well-being during Covid-192 days ago
OpenfieldInsightopedia: Media trends during Covid-192 days ago
Borderless AccessSouth Africans' attitudes to medical travel consultation, post-lockdown2 days ago
Ask AfrikaCovid-19 preventative behaviours: A dangerous game of Russian roulette3 days ago

News


Show more

Let's do Biz