Sasko unveils new TVC celebrating 90 years of being SA's Caring Expert Baker

Care isn't always easy but it's a powerful act that can make the world a better place. That's the message of Sasko's heartwarming new TV commercial, "Taste the Care". 2020 sees the iconic brand celebrate a special milestone - 90 years of being South Africa's Caring Expert Baker. With a rich heritage and a history of product innovation, Sasko is definitely the baking expert brand to be trusted.

The ad celebrates beautiful South African food moments across generations, from a mother and son who ‘nailed it’ with a showstopper cake, to family feasts– and of course the beloved everyday lunchbox. It portrays the care that goes into preparing and sharing food, a daily ritual in millions of households.“Food is so much more than just nourishment”, says Le-Anne Engelbrecht, Marketing Executive for Sasko at Pioneer Foods. “It’s time enjoyed together, it’s passing down traditions, it’s a way for us to care for the ones we love. When your mom or gran prepares a meal, it’s not just about filling bellies – it really is a language of care.”This ad pays tribute to the pride and dedication of the Sasko employees across South Africa. Every year Sasko mills more than 130,000 Olympic sized swimming pools of flour and drives 100 times around the circumference of the earth each month to deliver freshly baked goods.The commercial was created by Cape Town agency, The Jupiter Drawing Room, directed by Rio Allen and produced by Bioscope Productions. It will be aired from Sunday, 28 June 2020 on all major channels, and supported by print and digital campaigns.