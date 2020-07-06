FCB Joburg's first shoot coming out of lockdown helps Toyota welcome customers back on the road

After more than two months of hard lockdown, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) is welcoming its customers and other road users back on the byways and highways with a campaign from FCB Joburg.

Credits:

Featuring the agency’s first TVC shoot coming out of lockdown, #ToyotaUnlocked went live on several Toyota social media platforms, local TV channels and YouTube within two-weeks from first presentation.The campaign was conceptualised by FCB Joburg’s team of Executive Creative Director Tian van den Heever, Creative Director Julie Thorogood and Associated Digital Creative Director Lucy Holford-Walker, and the TVC element was directed by Morgan Dingle of Your Girlfriend.The shoot took place towards the end of Level 4 and required all cast and crew to follow strict Level 4 protocols while on set. This included strict sanitisation, temperature testing and the use of masks throughout the day of the shoot. The crew used minimal lighting and camera equipment to keep costs down and to minimise the number of people at the shoot.While #ToyotaUnlocked thanks TSAM’s customers and other non-essential services motorists for having heeded the government’s call to stay home, it also communicates that all Toyota dealerships across the country have been prepped to offer a safe environment for customers when they’re shopping for new and pre-owned vehicles or taking their cars in for servicing.According to the Vice President of TSAM Marketing and Lexus Sales, Glenn Crompton, the message of safety has shifted beyond reminding everyone to drive with caution and great care. It is now urging everyone to practice social distancing and hygiene; although the latter has always been a hallmark of Toyota, Lexus and Hino dealerships for years.“With the government having relaxed its lockdown regulations, we call upon everyone to remember that this kind of freedom – in times of COVID-19 – comes with great responsibility to protect one-self and those around them,” he said.Client: Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM)Vice President - Marketing: Glenn CromptonGeneral Manager - Marketing Lettie LabuschagneSenior Manager - Advertising & Digital Marketing: Tasneem LorgatManager – Advertising: Zhandre BrandtCreative agency: FCB JoburgChief Executive Officer – Nahana Communications Group: Brett MorrisExecutive Creative Director: Tian van den HeeverCreative Directors: Julie Thorogood and ﻿Simon FabriciusAssociated Digital Creative Director: Lucy Holford-WalkerAgency Producer: Nakita BolusAccount Leadership: Alan SchreiberProduction Company: Your GirlfriendEditor: Morgan DingleProduction House Producer: Linda BoglePost Production Facility: Your GirlfriendSound Engineer: Louis EnslinMusic Publisher: Rob Roy MusicMusic Producer/Composer: Miguel LoureiroAudio Facility: Produce Sound