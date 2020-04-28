Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Grid Worldwide hosts Richard Wright to motivate its staff, friends and families

Issued by: Grid Worldwide
Grid Worldwide has invited Richard Wright, one of South Africa's most admired speakers to talk to the business, its clients, family and friends as we head into the last week of level five lockdown.

“Each of us, to our core, is drawn to be a part of something larger than ourselves, something with purpose, something we can believe in. I am one of Richard’s biggest fans and have deep respect for how he has dedicated his life to making driving a similar purpose in making the world a better place for all,” says Adam Byars, joint CEO and partner.

G in Culture has become exactly that. We share one mission, one purpose, as #themakeitmeansomethingcompany.

“As a three times brain cancer survivor I am no stranger to disruption, chaos, pain, suffering and adversity. My current mantra is ‘How can I help?’"

“What is most needed right now is inspiration, motivation, encouragement and some help with a shift in thinking. If I can enrich lives in the smallest of ways at this time, I am making a difference and my life can mean something. That is a gift and I am grateful for every opportunity," says Wright.

“Covid-19 has shifted our culture and augmented the way we operate as an organisation, we have focused our efforts on building our teams mindset, methodology and introducing new tools - to achieve tangible results,” says David Cohen, also joint CEO and partner of Grid.

#TheMakeItMeanSomethingCompany
#G_In_Culture

Grid Worldwide We create, refresh and invigorate brands. We believe that original, conceptual and inspiring ideas, which are well executed and relevant, will always create value. What the world needs are brands that really mean something.
