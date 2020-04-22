Brave Group appointed BTL agency for BPSA

Brave Group is proud to announce its appointment as BP Southern Africa's new below-the-line creative agency, for the next three years. The appointment of the independent communications and advertising agency was shared with the company following BPSA's tender process, and the partnership will commence this month, with key campaigns already briefed in to the agency.

Brands that the agency will be working on include BP Southern Africa, Wild Bean Café, and Castrol.Karabo Songo, Group CEO – Brave Group, says the new partnership between BPSA and Brave offers the agency a rousing opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of creativity at a time when the face of marketing communications is rapidly changing.“Brave is excited to begin this journey with BPSA, and we are especially looking forward to doing amazing work with this remarkable brand. In the midst of a pandemic, and an altering social dynamic, behaviours will be remarkably different and marketers will need to think differently on how we engage clients and consumers as our key customers and stakeholders. It is an interesting and a challenging time to showcase the power of creativity, for all of us, and we are confident that our collaboration with BPSA will achieve trailblazing results.”Speaking on BPSA’s new appointment, Lesego Funde, Head of Brand & Communications at BPSA says: “We are delighted to have Brave Group as BP Southern Africa’s below-the-line service provider. The agency’s presentation to our team demonstrated insights; innovative, bold thinking; key competitive solutions to our business challenges and objectives; and excitement towards our brand. We look forward to a successful partnership with Brave Group.”