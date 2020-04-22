Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Brave Group appointed BTL agency for BPSA

Issued by: The Brave Group
Brave Group is proud to announce its appointment as BP Southern Africa's new below-the-line creative agency, for the next three years. The appointment of the independent communications and advertising agency was shared with the company following BPSA's tender process, and the partnership will commence this month, with key campaigns already briefed in to the agency.
Brands that the agency will be working on include BP Southern Africa, Wild Bean Café, and Castrol.

Karabo Songo, Group CEO – Brave Group, says the new partnership between BPSA and Brave offers the agency a rousing opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of creativity at a time when the face of marketing communications is rapidly changing.

“Brave is excited to begin this journey with BPSA, and we are especially looking forward to doing amazing work with this remarkable brand. In the midst of a pandemic, and an altering social dynamic, behaviours will be remarkably different and marketers will need to think differently on how we engage clients and consumers as our key customers and stakeholders. It is an interesting and a challenging time to showcase the power of creativity, for all of us, and we are confident that our collaboration with BPSA will achieve trailblazing results.”

Speaking on BPSA’s new appointment, Lesego Funde, Head of Brand & Communications at BPSA says: “We are delighted to have Brave Group as BP Southern Africa’s below-the-line service provider. The agency’s presentation to our team demonstrated insights; innovative, bold thinking; key competitive solutions to our business challenges and objectives; and excitement towards our brand. We look forward to a successful partnership with Brave Group.”

The Brave Group's press office

The Brave Group The Brave Group is an assembly of specialist marketing and communication companies that work independently or as a group to guide clients towards more interesting, braver solutions to business challenges.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Castrol, BP, BPSA, Karabo Songo, Brave Group

Top stories

#BehindtheSelfie with... Darren "Whackhead" Simpson, breakfast show host on Kfm 94.5

By Jessica Tennant

Covid-19 Barometer: Financial uncertainty outweighs health concerns

Issued by Kantar

Leading SA edtech company, Edge Learning Media, announces name change

Issued by EDGE Education

Brave Group appointed BTL agency for BPSA

Issued by The Brave Group

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.