All steam ahead, the way forward with Star and Covid-19

Dear agencies, clients, colleagues and collaborators, Elbow greetings, foot taps and winks to you all!

Pandemonium seems to be upon us on a global scale and in South Africa, we are getting ready for voluntary (and compulsory) lock down, The Star Film Co wishes to assure you that it can still be business as usual but of course with some strict measures in place. Until such time as advised/dictated otherwise, The Star Film Co. will continue operations, with the health and safety of our directors, producers, crew and clients, top of mind.The Star Film Company wants to make sure that we all continue to feel safe, live relatively stress-free and feasibly still create great work. We are examining every detail, big or small, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in a means to flatten the curve. We are giving this virus the utmost attention and encourage everyone to do the same.We are striving to implement the following into our production protocol:To avoid gatherings at casting studios, we are implementing self-tape casting. Potential talent sends casting 'self-tapes'. This would still require the efforts of the casting director to ensure a smooth workflow (and adequate briefing?). We aim to continue access to the great talent pools in South Africa.Furthermore, we would request declaration of health to be submitted alongside the self-tapes as well as a declaration of any travel the potential cast member may have taken in the last three months. Extensive screenings to be administered where required.Having said this, we would build time into production schedules to allow for this screening to be completed accurately.Where possible, our directors will pitch and present via video conferencing. All pre-production meetings and briefs to be conducted this way to implement social distancing.Shoots can gather up to 100 people in no time, and there is a country wide ban on gatherings of over 100 people. We propose additional caution for shoots to continue in a streamlined fashion; limiting the size of crew and considering the shooting locations and time spent in confined spaces. We aim to maintain a safe distance between working crew and implement strict hygiene protocol.Whilst the requirement for a qualified medic on set has been around for a while, the medic will ensure the practice of safe hygiene, ensuring adequate hand sanitizers and wipes are available. (Disposable) Gloves and face masks can be provided to all crew members, agency and client.We would like to extend the option to agency and client of remote VTO for shoots, streaming the shoot to an iPad or monitor at a location of their choice. We're definitely not trying to kick client and agency off set, this is a temporary measure to aid in lowering the numbers of people on set and alleviate further risks for the spread of the virus.All post-production will be handled remotely, in a similar manner to face-to-face meetings. Approvals will be conducted either with video conferencing (where required) or WIP edits to be shared via email for approval and feedback. This will be scheduled accordingly.Covid-19 is completely out of our control, but we can do our very best to limit its spread. It is not possible to insure crew and cast against communicable diseases. The crew will be requested to complete declarations of health and will supply declarations of recent travel. Should a crew member fall ill with the virus before the shoot or on set, they shall be removed from the project and replaced (if possible). Affected individuals will still be guaranteed their salary for the job, this will be paid from our company mark up so as not to put anyone at financial risk.Please note that in light of the above, the following Covid-19 notification clause will be included on all cost estimates going forward: "NB: The latest developments regarding Covid-19 may impact our upcoming productions. Please note that any and all costs related to any delay, postponement, abandonment or cancellation caused directly or indirectly by the virus, are not covered within the insurance premium indicated within this cost estimate. Presently, both production companies and agencies are unable to insure against the effects of Covid-19, and no insurance company is currently prepared to underwrite this type of cover due to the communicable diseases exclusion clauses in their existing policies. Hence, there is no cover in place in the event that the production is impacted by the virus. As a result, any and all costs related to Covid-19 delays, postponements, abandonments or cancellations would be entirely for the client's account."We have the great fortune of representing a large pool of exceedingly talented directors at the Star Film Co. In the unfortunate event of the virus affecting one of our directors already committed to a project, we can assure that another of our equally skilled directors will complete it to the standard and satisfaction that is familiar for all Star Film Co. productions.While we do want to take every precaution possible, it is also important that the industry continue to function. In particular, we need to think about the thousands of freelancers who may have no income if the industry were to shut down for months on end.We look forward to continuing all our working relationships in a safe and responsible way, with care and consideration - centered in kindness.Yours in 99% rubbing alcohol, virtual hugs and Bluetooth kisses,The Star Film Company