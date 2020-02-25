Advertising Company news South Africa

HaveYouHeard benefits from organic growth

Issued by: HaveYouHeard
Cape Town-based full-service agency, HaveYouHeard, which kicked off the new year signing five new clients, has continued along the growth path in February by adding another new client, Virgin Active, and landing new projects from three existing clients.

The agency, which has satellite offices in Johannesburg and London, added Absa, Campari Africa, Jameson Global, Jeep Clothing and Trotters UK to its client list at the close of 2019.

HaveYouHeard signs 5 new accounts

Full-service agency HaveYouHeard started 2020 with five new clients - Absa, Campari Africa, Jameson Global, Jeep Clothing and Trotters UK...

Issued by HaveYouHeard 12 Feb 2020


Additional work taken on board since then include a project for Virgin Active (radio, digital content and digital out-of-home production); a contract renewed with Old Mutual to manage its content hub, AMPD Studios, after exceeding targets in 2019; the corporate identity refreshment and internal campaign creation for Innovoice, a division of Old Mutual Personal Finance; and new content development and influencer strategy for Martell.

HaveYouHeard's press office

HaveYouHeard HaveYouHeard is a communications agency immersed in culture to influence it. With 11 years' trading experience and offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and London, it uncovers unique insights to create innovative ideas that influence the audience by bringing the brands it partners with to the center of culture.
