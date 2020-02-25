HaveYouHeard benefits from organic growth

Cape Town-based full-service agency, HaveYouHeard, which kicked off the new year signing five new clients, has continued along the growth path in February by adding another new client, Virgin Active, and landing new projects from three existing clients.



The agency, which has satellite offices in Johannesburg and London, added Absa, Campari Africa, Jameson Global, Jeep Clothing and Trotters UK to its client list at the close of 2019.



Additional work taken on board since then include a project for Virgin Active (radio, digital content and digital out-of-home production); a contract renewed with Old Mutual to manage its content hub, AMPD Studios, after exceeding targets in 2019; the corporate identity refreshment and internal campaign creation for Innovoice, a division of Old Mutual Personal Finance; and new content development and influencer strategy for Martell.



