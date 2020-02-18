Jacque Matthee appointed as executive creative director at Mortimer Harvey

Mortimer Harvey (MH) has announced the appointment of Jacque Matthee as executive creative director.

Jacque Matthee

Andrew Fradd, group MD of MH, welcomed Matthee home after an absence of 11 years and one month. “We’re delighted to celebrate the return of a now altogether more mature, well-seasoned, battle-hardened version of Jacque, now with a lot more beard, as MH’s new executive creative director.”So, what learnings did the last 133 months bring? Matthee learned lessons in business ownership and business closure and promptly reinvented himself for a new era in communications. From stints at Ogilvy’s brand activations company, Geometry Global, as CD to The Creative Council as ECD, a very happy return as ECD to the digital world at Base2 Digital (Aqua/Wunderman) and, ultimately, as integrated executive creative director of Y&R Johannesburg.Dave Mortimer, group CEO of MH, believes Matthee spent the last +/-600 weeks coming to grips with and building an empathetic understanding of every part of the creative value chain. Gerald Harvey, group CCD of MH, agrees. “Jacque has worked tirelessly to acquire a strong sense of what it takes to empower and integrate with clients, agency partners, industry supplier partners and, most importantly, within your own creative organisation. Some Cannes statues, a Loerie or two and a few other accolades along the way are testament to his drive for creative relevance and excellence.”Katlego Moutlana, executive strategy director at MH, says she looks forward to working with Matthee. “We pride ourselves on being a close-knit family committed to delivering exceptional results and I have no doubt that Jacque’s enthusiasm and passion for our business is a perfect fit.”Matthee says it took him well over a decade to realise that he wasn’t just a designer but rather completely in love with the power of the communications industry. “I’m amazed at how big ideas come from seemingly insignificant communication requirements. How we don’t save livessometimes we do. How a brave and purposeful client is your best ally. How a new media channel can give birth to a million new creative ideas. How we have the power to build up, where others break down. I love that we have the ability to shock people into action or soothe them into belonging all on the same day for different clients. What a wonderful reason to get up in the morning.”