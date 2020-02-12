Debonairs Pizza kicks off 2020 with 'Last Number' promotion for its popular Triple-Decker

Debonairs Pizza, the country's leading quick service restaurant in the pizza segment, has kicked off 2020 with a campaign from FCB Joburg promoting its popular Triple-Decker® offering.

Briefed by Debonairs Pizza’s Marketing Executive Toni Joubert to target the 28-year-old brand’s predominantly youthful target market of single students or part-time workers under the age of 24 and families headed by working moms and dads under the age of 39, the campaign has an above-the-line focus with two television executions – a 30-second TVC and a 20-second cut-down.It’s called ‘Last Number’ because it aligns the indulgent Triple-Decker® with the commonly used slang for something that is the best of the best. View the TVC here.FCB Joburg Creative Director Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa, who worked on the campaign with Art Director Kabelo Mabaso and Copywriter Marvin Mpanda, explained further: “The phrase ‘Last Number’ is used when referring to something that is better than the rest, or in this case someone who has it all. So, the Triple-Decker®, with three layers and three cheeses is – of course – the Last Number of all pizzas.“Our ad tells the story of Lebza, a funny, down-to-earth, loved-by-everyone guy who is doing well for himself. He talks and jokes like he has it all, which is why he is fondly known as “Lebza Last Number” amongst his friends. It’s no surprise he chooses the Triple-Decker®, the Last Number pizza from Debonairs Pizza, and does so with obvious pride.”The TVC was shot in Soweto in Johannesburg over two days, with Your Girlfriend handling the performance shoot and Hungry Films to the necessary food shots. Media planning was by The Media Shop and post-production by Fuelcontent (along with FCB Joburg, both members of the Nahana Communications Group), while audio-post production was by Produce Sound. It began flighting on 7 January across all major South African television channels.Client: Famous BrandsBrand: Debonairs PizzaMarketing Executive: Toni JoubertBrand Manager: Rirhandzu ManganyeCreative agency: FCB JoburgBusiness Unit Director: Reagan KokAccount Director: Kefilwe KhandaAccount Manager: Kaylyn NaickerChief Creative Officer: Ahmed TillyExecutive Creative Director: Tian van den HeeverCreative Directors: Mbeu ‘Snooze’ KambuwaCopywriter: Marvin MpandaArt Director: Kabelo MabasoTraffic Manager: Karen PeterkinTV Production: Sindi HirchowitzMedia Planning: The Media ShopProduction companies: Hungry Films – food shoot, Your Girlfriend – performance shoot