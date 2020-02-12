Advertising Company news South Africa

HaveYouHeard signs 5 new accounts

Issued by: HaveYouHeard
Full-service agency HaveYouHeard, started 2020 with five new clients - Absa, Campari Africa, Jameson Global, Jeep Clothing and Trotters UK.
The agency – which has offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and London – has been appointed by Absa Retail Banking to address its influencer marketing strategy and implementation. Campari Africa has tasked it with similar responsibilities, primarily in Nigeria as a starting point and rolling out onto the continent later in the year, while Jameson Global has appointed it to develop its global experiential and activations strategy, based on its current Global brand platform.

Jeep Clothing is seeking strategy and execution within South Africa while Trotters, a children’s clothing brand in the United Kingdom, has appointed the agency as its digital partner.



HaveYouHeard HaveYouHeard is a communications agency immersed in culture to influence it. With 11 years' trading experience and offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and London, it uncovers unique insights to create innovative ideas that influence the audience by bringing the brands it partners with to the center of culture.
