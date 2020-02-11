Big changes at Etiket and Sum of 21 as we welcome Samantha Condon as our new Group-MD

In line with our vision of establishing a human impact-orientated advertising and incubation model, Etiket and Sum of 21 are proud to welcome Samantha Condon to our growing family.

Samantha Condon

Sam joined the team as group MD for both Etiket Brand Design and its sister advertising academy, Sum of 21. She took over the reins from the 1 February 2020 and will be dealing with all executive and management functions going forward. Using her vast industry knowledge, exposure and network, Sam will also be involved in building the agency’s brand and reputation from both an internal and external perspective and will spearhead new business acquisition.Sam began her career at FCB, where she spent 13 years in various roles that culminated in her becoming the agency’s Commercial Manager. She then moved to Metropolitan Republic as Group Operations Director, managing the operational side of the business across Africa, including South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, eSwatini and Zambia.In 2015, Sam established her own business, Read Between The Lines, providing management consultancy services to agencies throughout the country and assisting them to grow through training and mentorship in all spheres - management, workflow efficiency and new business acquisition. While running her successful consultancy business, a close relationship developed with Etiket and Sum of 21. Over the past two years, she has become an integral part of the team and it is this relationship that has ultimately led to her permanent appointment as group MD for the two advertising innovators.“I’m incredibly excited to take on this opportunity and work with the teams at Etiket and Sum of 21 as we embark on positively evolving our service offerings,” says Sam. “My years of industry experience as well as the journey I have taken over the past five years of being an entrepreneur, building my business and other businesses from the ground up, working on large multinational pitches and lecturing students at Red and Yellow and AAA has prepared me for this role. The values held by the teams at Etiket and Sum of 21 are aligned to mine, making it an easy decision to take on this challenging, but immensely rewarding task.”The role of Janhendrik Oosthuizen, the current group CEO, was altered to make room for Sam’s inclusion in the Exco team. Janhendrik will now fulfil the role of Chief Vision Officer for the group, being the holder, communicator and protector of the group’s vision. He will focus on the future and where the various companies are going, while Sam will focus on the execution of the business plan, ensuring the right steps are taken for the group to meet its objectives.Says Janhendrik: “We are entering our 13th year in the industry, and the introduction of Sam means that I will be able to grow our product offering and develop opportunities to enhance our Human Impact methodology, while Sam will take over the executive and management duties. Etiket and Sum of 21 are truly ready to make waves in the industry! Watch this space!”