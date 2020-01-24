Advertising Company news South Africa

Cape Town Tourism video from HaveYouHeard wins at ITFF Africa

Issued by: HaveYouHeard
'Cape Town Winter Song', a tongue-in-cheek video parodying Mother City clichés and good-naturedly teasing its residents, has won two awards at the inaugural International Tourism Film Festival Africa. You can view the video here: https://youtu.be/kqY6y971goo.

Created by HaveYouHeard as part of a digital campaign to promote the city and its surrounds as an ideal winter getaway destination, the video features cameos by a number of celebrities as well as original music by HaveYouHeard’s Head of Content and Platforms Jon Savage. It was conceived by HaveYouHeard’s Group ECD Dan Berkowitz and ECD Gavin Whitfield and directed by Ari Kruger from Sketchbook Studios.

The aims of the International Tourism Film Festival Africa include contributing to the development of domestic and international tourism, encouraging the growth of the local film industry, and promoting South Africa and Africa as tourist destinations.


‘Cape Town Winter Song’ achieved second place Tourism Communications Section in the Tourism Destinations City Category and was awarded Best South African in the same category.

HaveYouHeard was briefed by Cape Town Tourism’s Marketing Executive, Leigh Dawber, to develop a concept to increase the number of domestic tourists to the city during the winter period. “The ad did a great job of connecting with our fellow South Africans in a quirky and unexpected way, highlighting so many reasons why Cape Town is a great place for your winter break.”



HaveYouHeard's press office

HaveYouHeard HaveYouHeard is a communications agency immersed in culture to influence it. With 11 years' trading experience and offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and London, it uncovers unique insights to create innovative ideas that influence the audience by bringing the brands it partners with to the center of culture.
Profile | News | Contact
