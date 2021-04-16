Cannes Lions Special Section

Grey celebrates the announcement of 2 jury members for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021

16 Apr 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
Grey Advertising Africa learned that two of its senior creatives have been selected as jury members for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021. Jury members hail from across the world and represent the global industry's leading talent from the broadest spectrum of disciplines.
Head of the awards Susie Walker explains: “Judging is a very human experience. It must also be a rigorous and robust process.”

Fran Luckin
Steph van Niekerk

Fran Luckin will be judging the Out of Home category whilst Steph van Niekerk will tackle the Industry Craft Lions category. Luckin and Van Niekerk will judge remotely from South Africa (obviously sipping Champagne at the same time).

Steph Van Niekerk celebrated in the 2021 Campaign UK Female Frontiers Awards

Steph van Niekerk is the only South African creative to be selected as an honouree in the 2021 Female Frontiers Awards...

Issued by Grey Africa 8 Feb 2021


“Fran and Steph are creative rock stars and I’m not surprised they have been chosen to represent their craft and their country. Fran for the ‘umpteenth’ time and Steph for the first time, which is a real honour and wonderful acknowledgement of her growing creative stature. We are very proud of them both. On behalf of the Grey team, congrats also go to Bryan, Lufuno and Nkgabiseng,” concludes Paul Jackson, CEO Grey Advertising Africa.



Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
