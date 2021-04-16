Cannes Lions
Grey celebrates the announcement of 2 jury members for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021
Grey Advertising Africa learned that two of its senior creatives have been selected as jury members for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021. Jury members hail from across the world and represent the global industry's leading talent from the broadest spectrum of disciplines.
Head of the awards Susie Walker explains: “Judging is a very human experience. It must also be a rigorous and robust process.”
Fran Luckin will be judging the Out of Home category whilst Steph van Niekerk will tackle the Industry Craft Lions category. Luckin and Van Niekerk will judge remotely from South Africa (obviously sipping Champagne at the same time).
“Fran and Steph are creative rock stars and I’m not surprised they have been chosen to represent their craft and their country. Fran for the ‘umpteenth’ time and Steph for the first time, which is a real honour and wonderful acknowledgement of her growing creative stature. We are very proud of them both. On behalf of the Grey team, congrats also go to Bryan, Lufuno and Nkgabiseng,” concludes Paul Jackson, CEO Grey Advertising Africa.
Steph Van Niekerk celebrated in the 2021 Campaign UK Female Frontiers Awards
Steph van Niekerk is the only South African creative to be selected as an honouree in the 2021 Female Frontiers Awards...
Grey Africa 8 Feb 2021
Read more: Cannes Lions, Grey, Steph van Niekerk
