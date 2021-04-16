Grey celebrates the announcement of 2 jury members for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021

Fran Luckin Steph van Niekerk

Steph Van Niekerk celebrated in the 2021 Campaign UK Female Frontiers Awards Steph van Niekerk is the only South African creative to be selected as an honouree in the 2021 Female Frontiers Awards...

Head of the awards Susie Walker explains: “Judging is a very human experience. It must also be a rigorous and robust process.”Fran Luckin will be judging the Out of Home category whilst Steph van Niekerk will tackle the Industry Craft Lions category. Luckin and Van Niekerk will judge remotely from South Africa (obviously sipping Champagne at the same time).“Fran and Steph are creative rock stars and I’m not surprised they have been chosen to represent their craft and their country. Fran for the ‘umpteenth’ time and Steph for the first time, which is a real honour and wonderful acknowledgement of her growing creative stature. We are very proud of them both. On behalf of the Grey team, congrats also go to Bryan, Lufuno and Nkgabiseng,” concludes Paul Jackson, CEO Grey Advertising Africa.