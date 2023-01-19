Industries

Halo attracts investment from Demographica to drive growth aspirations

19 Jan 2023
Issued by: Demographica
Independent creative agency, Halo, whose recent successes on brands such as Pineapple, iStore, Yoco, and Exclusive Books continues to garner interest and attention from industry players and the public alike, has sold an equity stake to leading independent B2B marketing agency - Demographica.
Halo attracts investment from Demographica to drive growth aspirations

The partnership follows Halo’s recent consolidation and strong bounce back after the Covid-19 pandemic and leverages Demographica’s long history of successful and strategic relationships with big, blue-chip brands.

Both agencies offer complementary and non-competing services and, in addition to complete alignment of values and ambitions, Demographica’s proven strategic, business, and operational clout provides stable partner support towards Halo’s optimistic growth plan, offering a strategic sounding board, as well as sales support and access to its world-class ops team for seamless scale when required.

Dean Oelschig, MD at Halo, comments, “Halo and Demographica have collaborated on strategic projects over many years, so it’s exciting to formalise this relationship and further contribute to the growth and success of our story.”

“During 2022, we enjoyed significant growth and we’re optimistic for 2023 and beyond. There were some great agencies in the past who grew too quickly without the support structures in place and collapsed under their own weight. We want to learn from that.”

With growth coming from both local and international markets, Oelschig emphasises the importance of Halo maintaining its independence allowing the flexibility and courage to produce the type and quality of work it has become known for.

“South Africa has lost too much creative talent to the rest of the world. Our vision is to hold onto the talent and export the services instead and, with access to Demographica’s global networks, we’re aiming to fast track the establishment of relationships in certain key markets, which aligns with Halo’s goals and vision to take South Africa’s creative product to the world,” he adds.

Warren Moss, Demographica CEO, states, “we love the Halo team and have long been impressed by the consistency at which they’ve produced work that their clients absolutely love. We see a big gap in the market for Halo to dominate and will be introducing them to our networks over the course of the year. The upside for Demographica is that it gives us exposure to the B2C category via Halo, which is something that our clients have been asking for.”

Commenting on what the future holds for Halo, Oelschig says, “I don’t believe there are too many independent agencies in SA who are as hellbent on staying true to their creative pursuit as we are. Having seen and experienced the increased demand from clients to buy this type of work and the subsequent attention it receives; we will continue to hold ourselves to this standard.
And hopefully, going forward, set the bar even higher as we continue to grow and shape all existing and future brands we are privileged to work on and partner with as well as the amazing clients and people we work with.”

Demographica
We help large B2B clients grow their revenue in Africa by transforming how they engage buyers, grow customers, and enable their marketing and sales teams.
Warren Moss, Demographica, Dean Oelschig, Halo

