Get to know the speakers joining the first-ever Advertising Week Africa. Our dynamic speakers reflect the vibrant African creative sector in their own right.

Hear from influential marketers and tastemakers on the state of comedy, diversity, storytelling and why brands need to lean in with greater urgency to be relevant and inspiring.

Taking the stage next month at Vodacom World are:

Anesu Malisa, head of Samsung's Future Gen Lab, Samsung



Bradley Williams, music executive, Gallo Music Services



Chaucer Barners, CMO, UnitedMasters Inc



Khalik Sherrif, group CEO, eMedia Holdings



Monique Nelson, chair, UniWorld Group



Mosala Phillips, CMO, Old Mutual



Nkgabiseng Motau, CCO and co-founder, Think Creative Africa



Olwethu Leshabane, CEO, Art of Superwoman



Sbusiso Khumalo, CMO, African Bank



Thai Randolph, CEO, HARTBEAT



Thabang Moleya, film director, Seriti



Vukile Zondo, MD, GH Media Group



Register to attend: https://advertisingweek.com/event/awafrica/