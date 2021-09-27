Industries

    Flow Communications scoops 5 awards at 2021 New Generation Awards

    27 Sep 2021
    Issued by: Flow Communications
    Flow Communications continues to be recognised for its expertise in communications, media and digital innovation by being honoured with five awards at the 2021 New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards - including a coveted gold award for blogging excellence.
    Flow Communications scoops 5 awards at 2021 New Generation Awards

    In addition, Flow was part of the team that helped put together the hybrid New Generation awards ceremony, which was hosted at the Dome Hybrid Studios in Johannesburg on 23 September 2021 and simultaneously streamed to an online audience. 

    Now in their ninth year, the New Generation Awards continue to celebrate South African creative agencies for their innovative use of social and digital media. 

    “It’s such wonderful news that we’ve won five awards for four clients: the South African Presidency, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Heartlines and Maropeng. This is truly an affirmation of the hard work and industry expertise we invest in our bouquet of services such as web development, content marketing, design and social media,” said Tara Turkington, CEO of Flow Communications. 

    “We are also grateful to our clients for placing their trust in us, enabling us to produce remarkable work for them, which has been recognised yet again at the NewGens.”

    Added Flow managing director, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, “It is humbling to receive these awards, as it is a reflection of our strong and long-term partnerships with so many clients. We are pleased that our work continues to be appreciated and it would have not been possible without the commitment and dedication of the highly experienced team at Flow.

    “We are particularly proud to have produced this excellent work during the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought with it a lot of challenges, compelling us to be agile, adapt and embrace new ways of doing things.” 

    Flow Communications won the following 2021 New Generation Awards:

    Blogging Excellence by an Agency
    • Gold for Flow Communications/Maropeng: Maropeng blogs
    Best Social Media Reach from an Event
    • Silver for The South African Presidency/Flow Communications: The 2021 State of the Nation Address
    • Bronze for the Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture/Flow Communications: Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
    Blogging Excellence
    • Silver for Maropeng/Flow Communications: Maropeng blogs
    Best Corporate Website
    • Bronze for Heartlines/Flow Communications: Heartlines website
    These awards will be added to the Flow’s trophy cabinet of accolades, including 49 New Generation Awards since 2014, and taking our overall number of awards won since 2013 to 63. To view the full list of Flow’s awards, please visit https://www.flowsa.com/awards.

    Flow Communications
    Flow Communications is one of South Africa's leading independent marketing and communications agencies with a full suite of services, including brand, print, digital, development, social media, PR and media training.
