Chris Saunders commemorates 10 years with Little Dragon with this 'Where you Belong' music video

The video, created during lockdown, takes the viewer through a visceral visual replay of the band's story and memories, through personal moments and live shows.

The video shows a combination of archival footage accumulated over 10 years, with footage shot by the band and film maker Pether Lindgren for an upcoming documentary, as well as scenes remotely directed by Chris Saunders. The final results are testament to what could be produced during the heavy restrictions during lockdown.Director. Chris SaundersExecutive Producer. Jame Covill (Believe Media UK)Producers. Shabana Mansuri & Chris SaundersRecord Label: Ninja TuneEditor. Matt Newman (Trim London)VFX. Sam Aldridge and Felix GeenColorist. Luke Morrison (ETC London)Performance section Sweden credits:Cinematographer: Tim O'driscollProduction Assistant: Cesar WehlanderSupplied Footage Credits:Cinematographer Sweden Shoot:Footage shot by: Yukimi Nagano, Fredrik Wallin, Håkan Wirenstrand, Erik Bodin, Pether Lindgren, Sebastian Peña, Chris Saunders, John Alberico, Michael Saint Onge, Kristoffer Elfström, Anna-Klara Åhren, Christian Rossipal.Future Release Documentary Editor: Kristoffer Elfström