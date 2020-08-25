Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Chris Saunders commemorates 10 years with Little Dragon with this 'Where you Belong' music video

25 Aug 2020
Issued by: Ola! Films
The video, created during lockdown, takes the viewer through a visceral visual replay of the band's story and memories, through personal moments and live shows.

The video shows a combination of archival footage accumulated over 10 years, with footage shot by the band and film maker Pether Lindgren for an upcoming documentary, as well as scenes remotely directed by Chris Saunders. The final results are testament to what could be produced during the heavy restrictions during lockdown.


Director. Chris Saunders
Executive Producer. Jame Covill (Believe Media UK)
Producers. Shabana Mansuri & Chris Saunders
Record Label: Ninja Tune

Editor. Matt Newman (Trim London)
VFX. Sam Aldridge and Felix Geen
Colorist. Luke Morrison (ETC London)

Performance section Sweden credits:
Cinematographer: Tim O'driscoll
Production Assistant: Cesar Wehlander

Supplied Footage Credits:
Cinematographer Sweden Shoot:
Footage shot by: Yukimi Nagano, Fredrik Wallin, Håkan Wirenstrand, Erik Bodin, Pether Lindgren, Sebastian Peña, Chris Saunders, John Alberico, Michael Saint Onge, Kristoffer Elfström, Anna-Klara Åhren, Christian Rossipal.
Future Release Documentary Editor: Kristoffer Elfström



Ola! FilmsWelcome to Ola! Films: home sweet home of Director Amy Allais and Executive Producer Olivia Leitch. Fuelled by passion, curiosity and skinny cappuccinos, we make commercials because we LOVE commercials. In the past year we've helmed some gorgeous and deliciously off-beat local campaigns, while our service division has facilitated international jobs for a bevy of blue-chip clients such as Expedia and Wrigley's.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Related

SA director showcases local talent in Rudimental, Major Lazer's new video10 Aug 2018
Ola! FilmsChris won best music video award at The Smalls Short Film Festival 2017 - London!29 Sep 2017
Ola! FilmsNowness presents: Chris Saunders' latest music video for Grammy Award-winning Oumou Sangaré24 Jul 2017

News


Show more

Let's do Biz