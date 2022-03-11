Subscribe to daily business and company news across 19 industries

Pfizer has been delisted from the New York Stock Exchange

Coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic two years ago today (11 March 2020). Ironically today marks the day that Pfizer has been delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.



Source: REUTERS. Pfizer filed a



A Pfizer spokesperson confirmed the news today, saying: "On March 7, 2022, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) filed a Form 25 (Notification of Removal from Listing and/or Registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) related to the delisting of Pfizer’s 0.250% Notes due 2022.



"The 0.250% Notes due 2022 were euro-denominated notes that were paid in full on March 7, 2022 in accordance with their terms and maturity date. As a result, the 0.250% Notes due 2022 are no longer outstanding and thus are delisted from the NYSE. Pfizer’s Common Stock, $.05 par value (“PFE”) and Pfizer’s 1.000% Notes due 2027 (“PFE27”) continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange."



The Pfizer spokesperson provided no further commentary.



Court-mandated Pfizer documents unsealed

The news comes on the back of a stormy week in which court-mandated documents are being released by the FDA pertaining to its review of the clinical trials in support of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine license.



The court order will see 55,000 pages of Pfizer data released per month that was used to authorise their Covid-19 vaccine produced with BioNTech. BioNTech is a German biotechnology company based in Mainz with



Both Pfizer (an American company) and BioNTech (a German company) were producing the Pfizer-BioNTech Cominarty Covid-19 vaccine. The documents under contention show 1291 listed adverse events linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.



It is unclear whether the de-listed Pfizer will be acquired by BioNTech, and if so what formula will be used to fill the Covid-19 vaccines distributed by BioNTech going forward, and whether BioNTech will be supplying South Africans with Covid-19 vaccines.



SOUTH AFRICA The HJI launches litigation for disclosure of SA's Covid-19 vaccine contracts

Furthermore, today Pfizer



Pfizer has completed its acquisition of all outstanding shares, options, and restricted stock units of Arena for $100 per share, in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $6.7bn.



The acquisition was completed by way of a merger in accordance with Delaware Law and, as a result of the acquisition, Arena became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer. In connection with the acquisition, Arena’s shares of common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market on or about March 11, 2022.



In the meanwhile, South Africa



"We're highly unlikely to procure more Pfizer doses after July, because we still have Johnson & Johnson (J&J) doses after July,"



In total, SA has received 39,272,220 Pfizer doses from its bilateral agreement with Pfizer, US donations and Covax.



